Sena’s choice of portfolios shows party’s focus on urban areas

The portfolio distribution of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced on Sunday seems to indicate that the Shiv Sena is focusing on urban areas, while the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will concentrate on rural areas.

The Sena has primarily kept urban portfolios with itself, including the most important Urban Development Department, which controls all municipal corporations in the State. The Sena has allocated it to party heavyweight Eknath Shinde. Similarly, Subhash Desai’s Industries portfolio and Uday Samant’s Higher and Technical Education are departments primarily concerned with urban areas. Mr. Desai held the portfolio in the previous government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well, while Higher and Technical Education was with the BJP’s Vinod Tawde.

Although the portfolios given to Aaditya Thackeray — environment and tourism — are neutral, Mr. Thackeray has largely worked in Mumbai so far. The other departments with the Sena are Agriculture, Forests, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Employment Guarantee.

“With the BMC elections coming in 2022, the Sena wants to maintain Mumbai as its stronghold and expand its base as a pan-Maharashtra party through corporations. It has kept Agriculture with itself because of the extensive tours the CM and Aadityaji took across the State before and after elections to assess crop losses. The farm loan waiver was the party’s topmost priority and it has [fulfilled it]. Besides, Forests will compliment the Environment portfolio that is with the Sena,” said a senior party functionary.

While the Rural Development Department is with the NCP’s Hasan Mushrif, Water Resources is with Jayant Patil. In the Congress, Revenue is with Balasaheb Thorat, Tribal Development with K.C. Padavi, and Animal Husbandry with Sunil Kedar. Thus, the parties have firmly established their priorities.