Sena vs Sena | Aaditya Thackeray claims Eknath Shinde ‘cried’ before Uddhav prior to revolt, said current CM feared arrest if he didn’t join BJP

April 13, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Pune

In the latest bout of sabre-rattling between the rival Shiv Sena camps, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that current CM Eknath Shinde had allegedly “cried” before his father – former CM Uddhav Thackeray - at their residence before Mr. Shinde’s revolt last year, and that Mr. Shinde had alleged pressure by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join them or face arrest by central agencies.

Chief Minister Shinde on Thursday refuted the Worli MLA’s remarks, calling Mr. Thackeray “puerile.”

Mr. Aaditya Thackeray had made these remarks during his visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“These 40 people [Shinde camp MLAs] have gone [over to the BJP] for their own seats and for the money. The current CM [Mr. Shinde] cried in our house [‘Matoshree’, the Thackeray’s Mumbai residence] because he was going to be arrested by central agencies. He [Mr. Shinde] said I have to hop over to the BJP else they [agencies] would arrest me,” Mr. Thackeray had said during his interaction with students of GITAM (Deemed to be University) at the varsity’s Hyderabad campus.

Backing Mr. Thackeray’s statements, Uddhav camp loyalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that Mr. Shinde had allegedly said the same things at his (Mr. Raut’s) place as well.

“What Aaditya Thackeray is saying is absolutely true. He [Mr. Shinde] had said he did not want to go to jail and had urged [Mr. Raut] to do something. He was urging us to break this [MVA] alliance. We said why should you [Mr. Shinde] go to jail. You [Mr. Shinde] must stand with the party [Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena] that has given you so much. I told him there was no need to get scared if he had not done anything and that these [unleashing central agencies] were merely pressure tactics on part of the BJP,” Mr. Raut said.

The Thackeray camp leader further claimed that along with Mr. Shinde, more than half the Sena MLAs were under the radar of central investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and hence they joined Mr. Shinde in his revolt.

Mr. Raut alleged that a similar attempt, by using the pressure of central agencies, was now being made in order to break the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and force their MLAs (to join the BJP).

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the NCP are allies along with the Congress in the opposition tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. Mr. Shinde’s intra-party revolt in June last year had triggered the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA.

Predictably, the Shinde camp launched a blistering attack on Aaditya Thackeray, with Shinde faction MLAs dubbing him ‘Maharashtra’s Pappu’ (an analogy with the BJP’s abuse of Congressman Rahul Gandhi) while stating that Mr. Shinde revolted solely to save the Sena from its alliance with the ideologically opposed Congress and NCP.

Shinde Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said that if indeed there was any BJP pressure, then why did more than two-thirds of Mr. Thackeray’s MLAs and MPs form the original Shiv Sena breakaway to join Mr. Shinde in his revolt.

“In fact, if one digs out past interviews, it was Uddhav Thackeray who had piteously begged Eknath Shinde not to leave…he [Uddhav] had even offered to resign the CM’s post with tears in his eyes. So, it is the other way round and not what Aaditya Thackeray has been saying. He is turning out to be Maharashtra’s Pappu,” Mr. Mhaske said.

Shinde camp Minister Deepak Kesarkar alleged that Aaditya Thackeray was undergoing training with an agency which only “taught him how to tell lies.”

“Do see an interview of Uddhav Thackeray in which he says he had called Eknath Shinde and offered to make him CM while stating that he himself would resign… There were tears in his eyes. So, what Aaditya Thackeray is saying is nonsense…A new ‘Goebbels’ is being created in Maharashtra. This is bad for the State’s political tradition,” said Mr. Kesarkar, remarking that the embattled Thackeray faction was merely trying to secure votes by “false sympathy.”

Shinde camp MLA Santosh Bangar said the only reason for Mr. Shinde’s revolt was that the MLAs and MPs had become fed-up with the alliance with the Congress and the NCP, which was ought to finish the Sena off.

“All MLAs had firmly stood behind Mr. Shinde during his revolt. Neither did BJP threaten us nor apply any pressure tactics,” said Mr. Bangar.