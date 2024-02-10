Sena (UBT) MP seeks Shah's intervention amid 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Maharashtra

February 10, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's urgent intervention over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Maharashtra in the wake of the murder of a party leader in Mumbai.

In a letter written to Mr. Shah on February 9, Ms. Chaturvedi referred to the murder of local Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on February 8, and an incident earlier this month in neighbouring Thane district where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA opened fire inside a police station.

"I implore you to urgently intervene in the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra before irreparable harm is inflicted upon its residents," the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.

The once-vibrant city of Mumbai, renowned for trade and commerce, is now marred by escalating crime, violence and gunfire, Ms. Chaturvedi said.

The rampant use of firearms to intimidate innocent civilians and public representatives has plunged the state into a perpetual state of fear and insecurity, she added.

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar (40), the son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday evening. Noronha later killed himself, according to police.

Earlier, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot and injured a local leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at a police station in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai on February 2 over a land dispute and political rivalry.

