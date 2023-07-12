Sena (UBT) dubs Fadnavis ‘tainted’ again; says BJP no longer the party it was during Vajpayee's time

July 12, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Mumbai

Firing a fresh salvo at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday again dubbed him “tainted” and accused him of doing dirty advocating for those who are causing cultural impoverishment of the state.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked Mr. Fadnavis to explain whether Nationalist Congress Party leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif who have joined his government are tainted or clean.

The Enforcement Directorate in the past has raided Mr. Pawar and Mr. Mushrif in alleged money laundering cases.

It also asked about the status of cases against MLAs of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena who are being probed by the ED.

“Those who are unaware of Maharashtra's culture and traditions are in power. Mr. Fadnavis is doing dirty advocating for those who are causing cultural impoverishment of the state. This is why he is tainted,” the editorial said.

It said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is no longer the party it was during the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and even its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not of real Sangh ideals.

Addressing his party workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Mr. Fadnavis, Mr. Thackeray on Monday said Mr. Fadnavis, his former ally, was a taint on the city as he had aligned with a section of the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Mr. Thackeray said the BJP leader's no means yes.

The tainted remarks evoked sharp reactions from BJP leaders. Mr. Fadnavis on Tuesday hit back at Mr. Thackeray and said the former CM needs some psychiatric treatment due to the ongoing political situation in the state.

CM Shinde said those who abandoned Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's ideals and “tainted” his name are calling Mr. Fadnavis “tainted”.

