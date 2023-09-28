HamberMenu
Sena Split | Cross-examination set for November 23, Sena (UBT) criticises delay

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab says Speaker could complete the hearings ‘within a month’ as the case has many ‘admitted facts’ and there is no reason to prolong the proceedings

September 28, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that the cross-examination process, related to disqualification petitions filed by Shiv Sena MLAs, will commence on November 23. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has announced that the cross-examination process, related to disqualification petitions filed by Shiv Sena MLAs, will commence on November 23.

According to the schedule issued by Mr. Narwekar, cross-examination will be held twice a week. Recently, the Supreme Court directed Mr. Narwekar to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Sena MLAs within a week. Mr. Narwekar on September 25 initiated the hearing and decided to conduct the next hearing on October 13.

This move, however, has been criticised by the Shiv Sena (UBT), which views it as a delaying tactic. Former Minister and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Anil Parab said that the Speaker could complete the hearings of the disqualification pleas “within a month”. He said that many developments in the case are “admitted facts” and there is no reason to prolong the proceedings. “Post November 23, there will be a Winter Session of the Assembly. So, the hearing won’t take place during that time as well,” Mr. Parab said.

Also Read: Sena split | Official hearing on MLAs’ disqualification set for October 13

Shinde camp warns Uddhav MPs for violating whip on women’s quota bill

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Mr. Shinde, who went on to become the CM after unseating the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Thackeray faction subsequently sought the disqualification of several MLAs, including Mr. Shinde, citing anti-defection laws.

In February, the Election Commission of India (EC) allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the party’s bow and arrow symbol to the Mr. Shinde-led faction, in effect recognising it as the real Sena founded by Balasaheb Thackeray. On May 11, the apex court ruled that Mr. Shinde will continue to be the CM of Maharashtra and said it cannot reinstate the MVA coalition government headed by Mr. Thackeray as the latter chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Mr. Shinde’s rebellion.

In July, Mr. Narwekar had issued notices to 40 MLAs of the Mr. Shinde-led Sena and 14 of the Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them. The list of MLAs included former Chief Minister Mr. Thackeray son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. However, notice was not issued against Sena (UBT) legislator Rutuja Latke, who was elected after the Sena split last year.

