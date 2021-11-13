Sena needs to think differently even as it leads MVA, says Raut

“Politics is changeable. What is today, may not be tomorrow. So while we are with the MVA, we also have to think differently”

The Shiv Sena will have to think differently for itself even as it remains part of and steers the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said here on November 12.

Speaking at an event to felicitate party workers, he also expressed confidence that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would lead the country some day.

"Politics is changeable. What is today, may not be tomorrow. So while we are with the MVA, we also have to think differently. While the party is changing, we must work to gain the faith of every community," he said.

Against the backdrop of the party winning the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll recently, Mr. Raut said the Sena was late in moving out of Maharashtra, but expressed confidence that "one day (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray will surely lead the nation".

"We will now go to Gujarat, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. We were late to go out of the State but the step was powerful. One day, Uddhav Thackeray will lead the nation. At that time, Maharashtra should be with us," he said.