Sena MLA to move private Bill to provide monthly dole to unemployed youth in Maharashtra

25 December 2021 16:40 IST

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar has moved a Private Member’s Bill in Maharashtra Assembly which has recommended ₹5000 allowance per month to unemployed youth of the State.

The Bill, which is yet to be discussed in the house, has defined unemployed youth as well as proposed the organisational structure to go ahead with the allowance scheme. “All political parties had promised unemployment allowance in their respective manifestos in 2019 polls. I am not doing anything different. Just taking forward the issue which is the most pressing one in today’s time,” Mr. Abitkar told The Hindu.

The Bill has defined an unemployed individual as a resident of Maharashtra who is physically and mentally fit, and wishes to work but has no job. The eligible individual must be more than 18 years of age but not above 40 years. The individual must be registered in the employment exchange in the State and yet to recieved any employment after three months of registration. The minimum educational qualification should be Class 10 and family income should not be more than ₹1 lakh.

According to the Bill, the scheme for the unemployment allowance will be prepared by the State’s employment and self-employment department. There will be one State level centre and one at each district headquarter. Every tehsil would have a sub-branch.

Mr. Abitkar said that around 45 lakh individuals are registered with the employment exchanges in the state and the number of those who are not registered is in crores. “The job scenario in the country is depressing. Over 1.60 crore youth graduates every year but the speed of job creation is barely 15 to 20 lakhs. The youth if does not get employment, has a chance to turn towards criminal activities and therefore it is important on part of the state to provide some amount to them till they get job,” he said.