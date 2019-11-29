Sena in talks to form Goa Opposition

Shiv Sena has signalled a new political front in Goa with the Goa Forward Party (GFP). It has also hinted at some MLAs of the ruling BJP joining it.

The BJP had won 13 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections and the Congress 17. However, political equations in the State changed earlier this year after 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have three MLAs each in the Goa Assembly and NCP has one. There are three independents. Shiv Sena does not a presence in the Assembly.

“We want to build an Opposition alliance in Goa,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

“I met Vijai Sardesai [of the Goa Forward Party] today. We are forming an alliance with his three MLAs and some MLAs in the government are also supporting us. I have just spoken to [Sudin] Dhavlikar [Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party] and some people in the government. We want to create a non-BJP front in the country. Soon you will see a miracle in Goa,” he added.

A senior Goa-based journalist said Shiv Sena allying with GFP was not of great significance right now, unless they manage to engineer defection from the ruling party. “At least 18 will have to break out to avoid disqualification, which seems unlikely now. Even if they do, they can simply go to the Congress and they will not need Sena-GFP combine. Besides, Congress does not trust GFP any more as Mr. Sardesai had not sided with it on two occasions in the past,” the source said.