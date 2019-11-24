Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Cong. : Javadekar

Congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra once again, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the State by deciding to go with the Congress, which was “synonymous with corruption”.

He also said despite the Congress being against the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sena decided to join hands with it. Mr. Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as his deputy the same morning.

Sabotaged prospects

The coup of Ajit, nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar, sabotaged the prospects of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress forming a government with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the prospective alliance.

The senior Pawar had on Friday announced that the Sena president was the three parties’ consensus choice for the CM’s post.

“Congratulations to Mr. Fadnavis for becoming the CM of Maharashtra again. Him becoming the CM is giving respect to the people’s mandate,” Mr. Javadekar said in a tweet, adding that the khichdi (hotchpotch) being cooked (by the Sena, NCP and Congress) was against the people’s mandate.

“People had voted for @bjp4Maharastra alliance. @ShivSena betrayed people & peoples’ mandate & decided to go with the #Congress, which opposed Ram Mandir & Veer Savarkar; @ShivSena was happy to go with the #Congress, which is synonymous to corruption & had imposed emergency. (sic),” he said in another tweet.

“How absurd the argument of the Sena is, if Sena goes with the NCP it is good and if NCP MLAs come with BJP it is bad. Today what has been honoured is peoples’ mandate,” the minister said.

Continuing to hit out at former ally Sena while talking to reporters in Aurangabad, Mr. Javadekar said, “The Sena is joining hands with the Congress which destroyed the economy, opposed the construction of Ram temple and insulted Veer Savarkar.”

“The hypocritical behaviour of the Sena is responsible for today’s political situation (developments) in the State,” Mr. Javadekar added.