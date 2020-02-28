Selja writes to Haryana CM on ‘felling of trees, construction in Aravallis’

CHANDIGARH

28 February 2020 05:17 IST

She suggests ways like increasing forest check post, deployment of more guards to keep check on this menace

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal alleging that illegal felling of trees and construction on protected forest land was taking place in the Aravalli in the State.

Ms. Selja, also the Rajya Sabha MP, said the government should take adequate steps like increasing the number of forest check posts, effectively utilising drone technology and deploying patrolling guards to keep a check on this menace.

She said the State has the least forest cover of only 3.5% in the entire county, which needs to be saved at any cost. “The Aravalli forest covers less than 2% of the entire State and yet act as green lungs of the National Captial Region. It is a critical water recharge zone and also acts as a home to many wildlife species,” she added.

Advertising

Advertising

She said a large number of wildlife deaths have been taking place on National Highways — 48, 248 — and Gurgaon-Faridabad road. “Unlike other States, Haryana does not have a wildlife sanctuary. Therefore, the Haryana government should notify the wildlife corridor in the Aravallis as a wildlife sanctuary,” she wrote.

Ms. Selja added that the State government should also set up a task force to prepare a five-year roadmap to reach 5% legal forest cover by 2024 and 10% by 2030.

Meanwhile, Haryana Forest Minister Kanwar Pal said illegal constructions will not be allowed in the Aravallis and notices have been sent to those who have illegally built farmhouses.

The Minister was replying to a question raised by an MLA during the ongoing Budget session in Haryana Assembly on Thursday. He said drones are mapping from time to time to check illegal constructions in the Aravalli region, if any illegal construction is detected, it is demolished immediately.