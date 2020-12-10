Selja, Chautala meet farmers

INLD leader Abhay Chautala at Tigri.

They extend support to the stir for repealment of farm laws

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary-general Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday reached the Tikri border in Bahadurgarh, extending support to the farmers’ agitation and demanding that the Central government withdraw the three controversial farm laws.

Ms. Selja alleged that in its six years tenure, the BJP government sitting at the Centre, had only made plans to ruin the farmers. “This dictatorial government neither heard the Opposition nor heard the voice of the farmers and imposed these black laws. When the farmers started raising their voice against these laws, the government is trying to suppress them by adopting various repressive policies,” she said.

Mr. Chautala, who reached the border accompanied by a large number of farmers, said he had not come to the dharna site as a politician or a MLA but as a farmer. He claimed that the INLD was the first party to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Haryana through the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts in protest against these Bills.

He said the INLD was the only party that proposed a “Call For Attention” motion against the Bills in the Assembly session and openly protested in the House due to which the government came on the backfoot in the Legislative Assembly.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Haryana, vice-president Satvir Singh also addressed the farmers at the Tikri border.