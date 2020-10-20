Seizures worth ₹35 crore in Bihar polls so far: Election Commission

The total seizures in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls were worth ₹23.81 crore, an EC statement said.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday said seizures worth ₹35 crore had been made in connection with curbing black money in the Bihar Assembly elections as on Monday.

In comparison, the total seizures in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls were worth ₹23.81 crore, an EC statement said.

The EC has deployed 67 expenditure observers and two special expenditure observers for the polls.

“After due assessment, 91 Assembly constituencies have been marked as expenditure sensitive constituencies for more focussed monitoring...Distributing cash and gifts during electoral process is not permitted under the law, e.g., distribution of money, liquor, or any other item disbursed and given to the electors with the intent to influence them,” the statement said.

Till Monday, record seizures worth ₹35.36 crore and ₹79.85 lakh in Nepali currency had been made.