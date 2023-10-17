ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking to soothe Rajput pride after dropping Rajvi, BJP inducts descendant of Maharana Pratap

October 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The induction of the descendent of a Mewar king who fought the Mughals is meant to counter resentment about a ticket denied to a five-time MLA and given to a Jaipur royal whose family allied with the Mughals

The Hindu Bureau

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, descendant of Maharana Pratap, and Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of late Lokendra Singh Kalvi (founder of Karni Sena) join BJP in presence of Union Minister and party leader Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan BJP president C.P. Joshi at Party Headquarters in New Delhi on October 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar — a descendant of legendary Mewar king Maharana Pratap who held out against the Mughal overlordship — and Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

They joined the party in the presence of Rajasthan BJP president C..P. Joshi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, and Rajsamand MP and Jaipur royal Diya Kumari.

The legacy of Maharana Pratap attached to his descendant Vishvaraj Singh Mewar was mentioned both during his induction, and by BJP national president J.P. Nadda who posted about it X (formerly Twitter). “The descendant of the revered Maharana Pratap, Vishvendra Singh Mewar and that of Bhawani Singh Kalvi son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi are welcome into the BJP family,” Mr. Nadda posted.

Airing age-old snubs

Mr. Kalvi has also been a well known polo player, while Mr. Mewar’s father Mahendra Singh Mewar was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Chittorgarh in 1989. Through their induction, the BJP has sought to reassure the Rajput community over any resentment certain sections may be harbouring after Narpat Singh Rajvi — a five-time MLA and son-in-law of party stalwart Bhairon Singh Shekhawat — hit out at the party leadership when he was denied a ticket from Vidydhar Nagar this time.

Mr. Rajvi implied that the cut was even deeper because Jaipur royal and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari had been offered the ticket instead, with age-old resentments against the Jaipur royal family — seen as being conciliatory with the Mughal overlords in North India and effecting marriage alliances against Rajput pride — also coming up in public discourse.

According to some accounts, a princess from the Jaipur royal family had married Mughal Emperor Akbar in the 16th century and Man Singh of Jaipur had served at the Mughal court as a high ranking courtier.

The BJP feels that the induction of Mr. Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap who resolutely opposed the Mughals, will settle that dispute at least among Rajputs supporting the BJP.

The run-up to the Assembly election, slated to be held on November 25, seems to be reviving age-old hurts and schisms, with political parties anxious not to let them hurt their chances.

