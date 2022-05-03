Seeds of hatred don't bloom in Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

May 03, 2022 14:11 IST

Anything can be planted in the fertile land of Punjab but not the seeds of hatred, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said hatemongers have no place in Punjab and seeds of hatred don't bloom on this land, remarks which come days after two groups clashed in Patiala.

Anything can be planted in the fertile land of Punjab but not the seeds of hatred, he said addressing a gathering in Malerkotla after offering prayers at the local Idgah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mr. Mann said, "Punjab's social bonding is very strong. We live in brotherhood and those who spread hatred find no place here".

"Punjab is the land of gurus, pir, fakirs, poets and martyrs, seeds of hatred don't bloom here," he said giving a stern warning to elements trying to disturb peace and harmony of the State.

Two groups had clashed on Friday last in Patiala over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. Beginning his speech by saying "Assalamualaikum, Eid Mubarak", Mr. Mann said he was happy to come to Malerkotla on the occasion of Eid.

He also talked about the significance behind the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

The Eid festival symbolises universal brotherhood, peace and amity, he said.

In his address, Mr. Mann said his government has started taking action against the corrupt and land encroachers. Noting that his government is about 45 days old, he sought time to put the "spoilt system" back on track. "We have started the work to go after those who are corrupt, against the encroachers," he said, adding, "You will find good results".

Mr. Mann said those who looted Punjab will be held accountable and every single penny will be recovered and used in development works and in improving health and education and roads. "You have reposed trust in me and this has added to my responsibility even more," he said. Mr. Mann said that people can give suggestions and promised that in the coming time they will see a positive change in Punjab.

"Inshallah, in the coming one or two years you will find a changed Punjab, a rangla (vibrant) Punjab," he said. He said the previous Congress government had just given district status to Malerkotla but a lot has to be done to make it a district in a real sense.

Mr. Mann said he was well aware of the needs of Malerkotla and development of education and health infrastructure in the district would be given top priority and there would be no dearth of funds in carrying out development works.

The Chief Minister said he does not make promises which he cannot fulfil. Reiterating his government's commitment to regain the lost glory of the state, Mr. Mann said after the AAP formed government people of the state have witnessed initiatives to provide clean and transparent administration besides creating enormous job opportunities for the youth.

Giving out an assurance that his government will break the tradition set by previous governments of allegedly registering false cases against their political opponents, the Chief Minister said previous governments have done nothing but "mercilessly plundered" the resources of the State.

Referring to the Cabinet giving approval for amending the relevant law for limiting only one pension for an MLA, Mr. Mann said earlier some MLAs were drawing a monthly pension of Rs five lakh for multiple terms.

While referring to the system prevalent earlier, he said, "Some MLAs had benefit of losing elections because if they win they would get a salary which is less than what they would get as pension". Referring to the stalwarts from various parties who lost the Punjab polls held in February, Mr. Mann said those who used to say nobody can defeat them, people made them bite the dust.

"Big stalwarts lost," he said and added in a lighter vein that "Sukhbir Badal is saying he lost due to Parkash Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal says he lost due to Capt (Amarinder Singh), Capt says he lost from one seat but (Charanjit Singh) Channi lost from two seats. Channi says he lost from two seats but Navjot Sidhu and Bikram Majithia both lost from one seat itself".