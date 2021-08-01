Other StatesShimla 01 August 2021 01:23 IST
Comments
Sedition case against SFJ member
Updated: 01 August 2021 01:23 IST
The police here on Saturday booked Sikhs for Justice member Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for sedition and other charges, a day after he allegedly issued a threat that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur won’t be allowed to hoist the National Flag, an official spokesperson said.
The threat was made through a recorded phone call to a majority of Shimla-based journalists. The caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the SFJ.
More In Other States
Read more...