Sedition case against Honeypreet dropped

A local Panchkula court on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and 35 others facing the charge in the 2017 violence case.
Over 40 people died and more than 250 were injured in the violence that broke out at Panchkula in August 2017 after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape.
Defence counsel Suresh Rohilla said that Additional District and Sessions court has dropped charges against the accused, including Honeypreet under section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
However, cases under other relevant sections of the IPC will continue to proceed.
“The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 6,” Mr. Rohilla said.
