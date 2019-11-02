Other States

Sedition case against Honeypreet dropped

more-in

Over 40 people died and more than 250 were injured in the violence that broke out at Panchkula in August 2017.

A local Panchkula court on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and 35 others facing the charge in the 2017 violence case.

Over 40 people died and more than 250 were injured in the violence that broke out at Panchkula in August 2017 after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape.

Defence counsel Suresh Rohilla said that Additional District and Sessions court has dropped charges against the accused, including Honeypreet under section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, cases under other relevant sections of the IPC will continue to proceed.

“The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 6,” Mr. Rohilla said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Haryana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2019 10:17:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sedition-case-against-honeypreet-dropped/article29865426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY