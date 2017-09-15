Security stepped up in Panchkula ahead of Gurmeet Ram Rahim trial

Security has been stepped up around the Panchkula District Courts complex ahead of the hearing in two separate murder cases against the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, scheduled for Friday.

The police said on Friday that Haryana police personnel and paramilitary staff had been deployed in and around the Panchkula district courts complex to ensure law and order, where the hearing will be held at the special Central Bureau of India (CBI) court.

Sufficient number of police and paramilitary staff has been positioned, Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on two counts of rape of female followers, is the main accused in the murder case of a Dera member Ranjit Singh. It is alleged that Ranjit was shot dead at the behest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2002.

In the other case, Gurmeet Ram Rahim is facing charges in the case of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who was also allegedly killed in 2002, again at the behest of the Dera chief.

A senior police official said the Dera chief is unlikely to be physically present for the hearing and he is lodged at Sunaria Jail near Rohtak. The hearing would take place through video conferencing.

Haryana witnessed deadly violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in the rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25, which left 41 people dead and injured over 250 people.