Security situation deteriorating in Kashmir: Omar

Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the security situation was deteriorating in Kashmir as fear loomed large.

“The J&K administration has miserably failed to provide a sense of security to people. Fear is everywhere and people are feeling insecure given the spate of encounters, attacks and killings,” Mr. Abdullah, who toured central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Tuesday, said.

On the Centre’s claims of wiping out militancy in Kashmir, he stated, “The areas where our government wiped out militancy are witnessing attacks. The areas where bunkers were removed, fresh bunkers are being constructed.”

He said his regime was able to reduce footprints of security forces in the past. “Today, there are additional troops deployed. Marriage halls and community halls, constructed by our regime, are taken over by security forces,” he observed.

‘Not related to any polls’

He stressed that his current tour of the Kashmir valley was not related to any polls. “We want to connect with our workers and listen to them.”

In the past 24 hours, Mr. Abdullah, in his public rallies, also took potshots at the J&K administration.

“The much-debated development is only visible on social media hashtag and sponsored news,” he stated.

Mr. Abdullah also upped his ante over the issue of special status. “Our State was split, our constitution discarded, our Legislative Council was abolished. The J & K cadre of All India Services officers was disbanded and merged with the AGMUT cadre. All this was done citing that Article 370 is the root cause of all evils plaguing the State. A new dawn is arising, we were told. Where is it?” he said.