February 07, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chatra (Jharkhand)

Two security personnel were killed following a gunfight between Maoists and police in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on February 7, an official said.

The incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, around 200 km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, the official added.

A police officer said, "Two security personnel have been killed in the incident. More details are awaited."

