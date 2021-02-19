Security personnel encircle hiding militants in Shopian

Srinagar

19 February 2021 01:41 IST

Joint team of Army, police and CRPF conduct operation

An encounter has started on Thursday night in south Kashmir’s Shopian, where two to three militants are likely to be hiding.

An official said a joint team of the Army, police and CRPF personnel encircled the hiding militants during a search operation in Shopian’s Badigam area.

“The search party came under fire from the militants which was retaliated. The operation is on,” officials said.

The identity and affiliation of the militants could not be ascertained immediately.