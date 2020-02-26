Security of Jammu, Srinagar airports handed over to CISF

The security of the Srinagar and the Jammu airports have been handed over to the CISF and all police personnel posted there have been called back with immediate effect, officials said on Wednesday.
All police personnel of executive and armed wings posted at the Jammu and the Srinagar airports are transferred to their respective wings and parent departments immediately, an order issued by ADGP S.J.M Geelani said.
The order stated that gazetted officers who were posted at the twin airports should report to the police headquarters.
However, helipads at Sanjichat and Katra, used for ferrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Vaishnodevi, would be guarded by police personnel only.
For security reasons, 10 police personnel shall remain attached with the Jammu airport and 14 with the Srinagar airport, the order said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.