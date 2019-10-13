Security measures stepped up in Manipur, Tripura

Manipur and Tripura have beefed up security measures to maintain law and order on October 15 in view of the 12-hour lockdown called by underground organisations under the umbrella of the Alliance for Socialist Unity, Kangleipak (ASUK) and the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT). In a statement jointly issued by N. Oken, chairman of the ASUK, and H.U. Borok, NLFT president, said that the call was given to remind the people of the “black day in the history of the merger of the two princely States.”

It said, “both the princely States were merged with India on October 15, 1949” and contended that both the merger agreements were not “tenable” because Manipur already had its constitution and an elected Assembly.

The then King of Manipur, Maharaja Budhachandra, was summoned to Shillong now in Meghalaya and was kept under “house arrest”. Having no alternative the King had to sign the merger agreement on September 21, 1949, it claimed. However, the formal merger was announced on October 15, 1949 only to synchronise with that of Tripura.

The statement further said that the merger agreement of Tripura was also signed only after the Council of Regency was dissolved.

Some other underground outfits have also called their own general strike on October 15.