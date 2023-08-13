HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Indepedence Day celebrations

Security forces conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of five districts and recovered arms and ammunition

August 13, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
File photo of security forces personnel standing guard in Manipur’s Bishnupur district

File photo of security forces personnel standing guard in Manipur’s Bishnupur district | Photo Credit: PTI

Security arrangements were beefed up in Manipur on August 13 after some Imphal valley-based banned organisations called for a strike on Independence Day, officials said.

Security forces also conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of five districts and recovered arms and ammunition, the police said.

Preparations for the I-Day celebrations are in full swing across the State with BSF, police and Assam Refiles personnel and students joining rehearsals for march past to be held on August 15.

Also read | Manipur strife pushes 230 lives to dense jungle

"Rehearsals for I-Day celebrations were held on Saturday at Peace Ground in Churachandpur district's Tuiboung area. Twenty-one parade contingents of BSF, police, students and Assam Rifles participated in the preparations," an official said.

Preparations are also underway in the capital Imphal with temporary gates being erected and hoardings being put up to celebrate Independence Day on August 15.

"Security measures have been significantly heightened after several militant outfits called for a strike on I-Day," another official said.

Several outlawed outfits, such as Coordinating Committee (Corcom), called for a general strike on I-Day from 1 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Corcom includes banned groups including United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People's Liberation Army (PLA), and PREPAK.

Two more proscribed outfits in Manipur have also separately called for a shutdown on August 15.

"Search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts by the state police and central security forces and recovered 12 arms, six ammunitions and eight explosives," the Manipur Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, more than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40% and reside in the hill districts.

Related Topics

Manipur / Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.