Security heightened in Kashmir on Independence Day

Additional security personnel were deployed across the valley, especially around the I-Day function venues

August 15, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Newly-renovated historic Clock Tower illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.

Newly-renovated historic Clock Tower illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security was heightened on Monday in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day. The administration has decided not to impose restrictions on the movement of people, or snap the internet services on the occasion.  

Additional security personnel were deployed across the valley, especially around the I-Day function venues.

The main function in the summer capital, Srinagar, is being held at the Bakhshi Stadium for the first time since 1989. Security personnel carried out frisking of vehicles and multiple searches on Monday in the Valley to keep militants at bay.

A three-tier security grid has been put in place. “Drone surveillance will be carried out at the venue. People should come in large numbers to participate in the I-Day function,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said.

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration has decided not to impose any restrictions on the movement of people or snap the Internet services, as used to be a trend prior to 2019.  

Meanwhile, scores of ‘Tiranga Yatras’ were organised in several districts in Kashmir, especially in militancy-infested south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts. An unprecedented number of employees and locals participated in these events, an official said.

In Pulwama, around 50 CRPF vehicles decorated with the Tricolour took out a 30-km-long rally in the Pampore area.

Meanwhile, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered in Baramulla district. An official said the IED was found in a bag near a college in the Kanispora area. 

