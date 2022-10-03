Security heightened in Jammu and Kashmir as Amit Shah kicks off two-day visit 

Non-local manager escapes unhurt in militant attack in Baramulla

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
October 03, 2022 22:06 IST

CRPF personnel stand guard as security has been beefed up ahead of 3-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on October 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived for a two-day visit to the Union Territory. 

Meanwhile, security across the U.T., especially in pockets where migrant workers reside, has been beefed up.

Officials said a bank manager of the J&K Grameen Bank was fired upon in Goushbugh, Pattan, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. “He escaped unhurt in the attack,” officials said. Security forces later inspected the site where the manager was fired upon and also searched the surroundings.

Mr. Shah arrived in J&K on Monday evening. He will address a public rally in Rajouri on Tuesday and in Baramulla on Wednesday.

Security forces have killed six militants in the past one week and stepped up anti-militancy operations in Kashmir. Militants have also targeted two buses in Udhampur and security forces in Pulwama, leaving a policeman dead, in the past one week.  

Additional security personnel were deployed on highways and vital road links to ward off any militant attack. Barricades were set up on roads leading to vital installations in the U.T. 

In the Kashmir Valley, security around the pockets where non-local workers reside, has been tightened too. Scores of two-wheelers have been seized and drivers questioned as part of a security drill. 

Sources said non-local workers have been advised to stay indoors after sunset in parts of Srinagar. Non-local shopkeepers have also been told to close their shops before sunset.   

