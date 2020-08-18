Security forces resume combing operation to flush out militants in Baramulla

Srinagar:

18 August 2020 12:48 IST

On Monday, militants attacked a checkpost and killed three security personnel

The security forces on Tuesday resumed combing operations to flush out the hiding militants, who attacked a checkpost on Monday and killed three security personnel, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police official said the operation was halted for the night and resumed on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, at least one militant is still hiding in the orchards of Kreeri in Baramulla district.

“There was fresh firing in the morning. The security forces are on the job,” police officials said.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Monday in a day-long operation, launched immediately after the attack on the joint checkpost of the police and the CRPF from an orchard.

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in the militants’ firing on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said the most wanted LeT ‘commander’, Sajad Ahmad Mir alias Haider from Baramulla’s Sopore, was among the dead.

Two Army soldiers were also injured in the ongoing operation.