Security forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

December 03, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Sukma (Chhattisgarh)

Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Kanker district, from the forests of Tondamarka village on December 3.

The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign.

”On December 3, 2023, at around 7 a.m., under the anti-naxal drive, soldiers from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF 131 battalion left for the forests of Tondamarka under the area domination campaign. During the operation, one IED planted to cause harm to the security forces was recovered in the forests of Tondamarka,” according to Sukma Police.

The IED was destroyed on the spot. A search is being conducted in the surrounding area by the police force, CRPF and CoBRA.

