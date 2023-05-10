HamberMenu
Security forces launch cordon and search op in J&K's Poonch

May 10, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Security forces on Wednesday morning launched a cordon and search operation following movement of “suspected people” in J&K’s Poonch town. | Representative image | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces on Wednesday morning launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) following movement of "suspected people" in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch town, sources said.

Some locals noticed suspicious movement of some armed people in Poonch town, they said. Two schools in the town have also been shut, the sources added.

Acting on the information, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch, Jernally Mohalla of Poonch, they said.

The operation was going on when the last reports came in from the area.

Security forces are already on high alert and setup is fully activated following terror attack in Bhatta Dhurian in which five soldiers were killed on April 20.

Security forces are also undertaking Operation Trinetra in neighbouring border district of Rajouri's Kandi forests following killing of five paratroopers in explosion triggered by terrorists during a CASO last Friday.

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

