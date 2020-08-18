Security forces kill hiding militant in Baramulla

Srinagar

18 August 2020 12:48 IST

On Monday, militants attacked a checkpost and killed three security personnel.

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a militant who was hiding in an orchard at Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during the the resumption of a combing operation in the morning.

In an attack on a joint check-post on Monday, militants killed two CRPF jawans and a policeman.

After the attack, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in a day-long operation launched immediately by security forces.

A police official said the operation was halted for the night and resumed on Tuesday morning and the militant hiding in the orchards was killed.

Two injured Army soldiers also died in the operation, according to Army sources.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said the most wanted LeT ‘commander’, Sajad Ahmad Mir alias Haider from Baramulla’s Sopore, was among the dead.