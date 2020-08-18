Other States

Security forces kill hiding militant in Baramulla

Army jawans stand guard near the encounter site at Kreeri Baramulla district, on August 17, 2020.

Army jawans stand guard near the encounter site at Kreeri Baramulla district, on August 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a militant who was hiding in an orchard at Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during the the resumption of a combing operation in the morning.

In an attack on a joint check-post on Monday, militants killed two CRPF jawans and a policeman.

After the attack, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in a day-long operation launched immediately by security forces.

A police official said the operation was halted for the night and resumed on Tuesday morning and the militant hiding in the orchards was killed.

Two injured Army soldiers also died in the operation, according to Army sources.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said the most wanted LeT ‘commander’, Sajad Ahmad Mir alias Haider from Baramulla’s Sopore, was among the dead.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 6:50:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/security-forces-kill-hiding-militant-in-baramulla/article32382181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story