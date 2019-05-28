Security logistics for Rath Yatra a problem in cyclone-hit Puri

With little over a month left for the famous Rath Yatra at Puri, which was recently battered by Cyclone Fani, the Odisha Police has expressed concerns over finding accommodation for its security forces.

“The pilgrim town of Puri suffered huge damage due to the cyclone. Restoration has been completed up to some extent but electricity is yet to be restored fully. We are facing problems in providing logistic support, especially accommodation, to forces that will be deployed for the Rath Yatra,” said Director General of Police R. P. Sharma, who chaired the first Ratha Yatra preparatory meeting here on Tuesday.

“We have requested the Puri administration to repair buildings and restore electricity where the forces will be kept, on a war-footing. Accommodation for forces as well as important dignitaries is a major concern for us,” said Mr. Sharma.

“The CCTV cameras that were installed at vantage points across Puri have been damaged. There is less possibility of getting these cameras repaired in time. We are working on setting up a temporary network of CCTVs,” said the State police chief.

“We are also seeking deployment of the central armed police force, especially two companies of its rapid action force, during the festival. The State’s own specialised forces will also be on duty,” he added.

“We are also activating our counter-intelligence system... our own marine police and the Indian Coast Guard will take care of coastal security,” said Mr. Sharma.

The Rath Yatra will be held on July 4 this year. The Odisha Police is expecting lakhs of people to attend the event.