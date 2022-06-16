Security forces engage with militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam 

One unidentified militant killed in Kulgam’s Mishipora; IED weighing 15 kg recovered in Pulwama

One unidentified militant was killed in Kulgam’s Mishipora when security forces engaged with two separate groups of militants hiding in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts, respectively.

The police said a search operation has been underway in Kulgam’s Mishipora since Tuesday. Militants, apparently hiding in dense orchards, engaged with the security forces. “The operation continues,” the police said.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said they had established contact with militants hiding in Hangalgund of the Kokernag area. “An encounter has started. The police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the police said, security forces had averted a major tragedy by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kg planted by militants at the Armullah village in the Litter area of Pulwama. “Two terrorist associates involved in this terror crime have been arrested,” the police said.