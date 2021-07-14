Other States

Security forces destroy IED planted by militants in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir

A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants under a chinar tree in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

“An IED was spotted under a chinar tree on the outskirts of village Damjen in Qazigund area,” a police spokesman said.

He said the area was immediately cordoned off by police, Army and CRPF personnel and a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot.

“The IED was neutralised and destroyed in-situ,” he said, adding a case has been registered in this regard.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 7:47:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/security-forces-destroy-ied-planted-by-militants-in-kulgam-in-jammu-and-kashmir/article35314246.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY