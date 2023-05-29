ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces conduct search operation in J&K village

May 29, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Jammu

Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and nearby Rajouri districts

PTI

Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation, in Poonch district on Monday, May 29, 2023, following the movement of suspected people in the areas. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on May 29 carried out a search operation in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following a tip-off about the movement of some suspicious persons, officials said.

A resident of Purani village noticed the movement of at least three suspicious people in the early hours and shared the information with the police, they said.

Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation, in Poonch district. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police, assisted by the Army and the CRPF, immediately set up a cordon and conducted house-to-house searches but did not find any suspicious people, the officials said.

Local residents claimed that this was the second time in a fortnight that the movement of suspicious people under the cover of darkness have been picked up by a villager.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also demanded a permanent security post in the village for protection.

Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and nearby Rajouri districts following three separate terror attacks that left 10 soldiers and seven civilians dead since January.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US