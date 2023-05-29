HamberMenu
Security forces conduct search operation in J&K village

Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and nearby Rajouri districts

May 29, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation, in Poonch district on Monday, May 29, 2023, following the movement of suspected people in the areas.

Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation, in Poonch district on Monday, May 29, 2023, following the movement of suspected people in the areas. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on May 29 carried out a search operation in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following a tip-off about the movement of some suspicious persons, officials said.

A resident of Purani village noticed the movement of at least three suspicious people in the early hours and shared the information with the police, they said.

Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation, in Poonch district.

Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation, in Poonch district. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police, assisted by the Army and the CRPF, immediately set up a cordon and conducted house-to-house searches but did not find any suspicious people, the officials said.

Local residents claimed that this was the second time in a fortnight that the movement of suspicious people under the cover of darkness have been picked up by a villager.

They also demanded a permanent security post in the village for protection.

Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and nearby Rajouri districts following three separate terror attacks that left 10 soldiers and seven civilians dead since January.

Jammu and Kashmir

