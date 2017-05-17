Over 15 Maoists killed in Bastar

The Chhattisgarh police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday claimed that they had gunned down more than 15 Maoists in the insurgency-hit Bastar region of the State.
However, the security forces could not recover the bodies.
According to the Inspector General of Police of Bastar (range), Vivekanand Sinha, the CRPF along with the Special Task Forces and the District Reserve Guard of the Chhattisgarh police had launched a massive three-day-long anti-Maoist operation on the border of Sukma and Bijapur district of Bastar on May 13.
“There was heavy firing on the evening of May 14 and at 11 pm. The input we are getting from our own and independent sources is that more than 15 Maoists may have been killed. But no body has been recovered. The operation is over now and the forces have returned to their base camps,” Mr. Sinha told The Hindu.
Two injured
The IG said one jawan died during the operation. Two others suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital. The three-day long operation is being seen as a retaliation by the security forces after the Maoists killed 25 CRPF men in Sukma district on April 24.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor