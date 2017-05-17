Over 15 Maoists killed in Bastar

The Chhattisgarh police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday claimed that they had gunned down more than 15 Maoists in the insurgency-hit Bastar region of the State.

However, the security forces could not recover the bodies.

According to the Inspector General of Police of Bastar (range), Vivekanand Sinha, the CRPF along with the Special Task Forces and the District Reserve Guard of the Chhattisgarh police had launched a massive three-day-long anti-Maoist operation on the border of Sukma and Bijapur district of Bastar on May 13.

“There was heavy firing on the evening of May 14 and at 11 pm. The input we are getting from our own and independent sources is that more than 15 Maoists may have been killed. But no body has been recovered. The operation is over now and the forces have returned to their base camps,” Mr. Sinha told The Hindu.

Two injured

The IG said one jawan died during the operation. Two others suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital. The three-day long operation is being seen as a retaliation by the security forces after the Maoists killed 25 CRPF men in Sukma district on April 24.