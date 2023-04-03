ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces arrest NSCN (K) militant who escaped from jail after killing guard

April 03, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Itanagar

The State Police had announced a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each for information about the two militants who escaped from jail

PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Police in a joint operation with Assam Rifles and CRPF on April 3 apprehended one militant of the Niki Sumi-led faction of NSCN (K), who along with another rebel, escaped from Khonsa Jail in Tirap district, by killing a security guard on duty.

After a week-long search operation in various places, a team of state task force (STF), Assam Rifles and CRPF apprehended Rocksen Homcha from an abandoned building at Bogapani in the district on Monday morning, a senior police officer said.

A manhunt for the other accused Tiptu Kitnya is on, Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Based on intelligence inputs, an operation was launched on Sunday to apprehend the two escaped under-trial prisoners by the joint team, the spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire area was cordoned off by 8 p.m. on Sunday and after an extensive search conducted in all the suspected hideouts, the rebel was arrested from an abandoned building on Monday morning, Mr. Singh said.

“The AK-47, which was snatched by Rocksen from constable Wangniam Bosai before killing him, was recovered from the arrested rebel along with 17 rounds of ammunition,” the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ
NSCN (K) seeks united push for solution to Naga peace process

Roksen and Tiptu who were lodged at Khonsa jail, snatched the service rifle from constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired upon him on March 27.

Bosai, who was shot in the stomach, died on way to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Kitniya, who hails from Kharsang in Changlang district, was an undertrial prisoner and Roksen, a native of Borduria village in Tirap district, was serving his sentence for murder.

The State Police had announced a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each for information about the two militants who escaped from jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US