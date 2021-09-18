Security forces apprehend former militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

On specific information received through reliable sources, a special team of security forces raided the suspected locations on Friday and arrested the former militant, officials said

Security forces have arrested a former militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

On specific information received through reliable sources, a special team of security forces raided the suspected locations on Friday and arrested the former militant, they said.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Gani. He was wanted in a case registered at Marwah Police Station, officials said, adding he was produced before a court in Kishtwar and sent in judicial custody.