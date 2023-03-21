ADVERTISEMENT

Security beefed up at Gadkari’s office in Nagpur after receiving threat calls

March 21, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The caller who identified himself as one Jayesh Pujari, aka Jayesh Kantha, threatened to harm Mr. Gadkari if ₹10 crore was not paid to him

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nagpur police on March 21 said that three threat calls were made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office following which security has been beefed up the senior BJP leader’s residence and office in Nagpur.

Police said that on January 14, a man identifying himself as Mr. Pujari who claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim’s gang had made threat calls to the Union Minister’s office, demanding ₹100 crore.

However, Mr. Pujari, who is currently lodged in Belagavi’s Hindalga jail after being sentenced to death in a murder case, had denied his involvement in the calls.

