Security beefed up ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur

Ahead of a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur, security has been beefed up in the State, with search operations and frisking carried out from time to time.

The police said on Saturday that an intelligence report had been received on movements of insurgents in some areas of the Imphal East district. A joint team of the Imphal East district police, and personnel of 20 Assam Rifles, had intensified security in the district on Friday night. One such team carrying out search operations and patrolling at Keibi Khunnou intercepted one person.

Police said that the arrested person was identified as H. Ranjit (45). One .38 pistol and five live rounds of ammunition were recovered from him. During preliminary interrogation, the police learnt that he had joined the United National Liberation Front in 1997 through one Achou, said to be a ranking leader of this rebel organisation, and that he had received basic military training. He was handed over to the police station at Lamlai for further action.

In another incident, personnel of 31 Assam Rifles and the Bishnupur district police rounded up K. Nanao (32), on November 26, during the search operations. Police say that he was an active member of the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup and holds the rank of second lieutenant in the outfit. Police said that one foreign made 9 mm pistol was recovered from him, along with three live rounds.

Both the arrested persons are undergoing further interrogation.