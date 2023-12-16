Security arrangements increased in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

December 16, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)

Security measures have been heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. IG Ayodhya Zone, Praveen Kumar, while speaking to ANI about the security arrangements, said, "We have made all the arrangements. We are alert and we are not just relying on our manpower but also taking the help of technology, which we keep on continuously upgrading."

"Multiple drones will be active throughout the event and with the help of anti-drone solutions, we will keep an eye on drones being flown without permission. We have also used AI in our cameras," further said IG Kumar about the security measures.

The IG Ayodhya Zone exuded confidence that despite the challenges, the 'Pran Pratishtha' will be organised in a great manner. On being asked about transportation facilities, IG Kumar said, "Our aim is to make such transport arrangements that people face no problem. We will inform the public about the diversion plans in advance to ensure no one faces any inconvenience." CCTV cameras have also been installed across Ayodhya to strengthen security in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024.

The Ram Temple is to be inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between noon and 12:45 p.m. on January 22, next year. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

