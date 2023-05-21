Section 144 imposed in Assam’s Guwahati to ensure peaceful public movement, police commissionerate functioning

May 21, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated May 22, 2023 07:21 pm IST - Guwahati (Assam)

Aiming to ensure peaceful movement of the public and normal functioning of offices of the jurisdiction of police commissionerate, Assam’s Guwahati, prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the city, officials said on May 21.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC [Code of Criminal Procedure] have been imposed in Guwahati to ensure the peaceful movement of the public, traffic and normal activities of local residents and functioning of offices of the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati,” read an official release. The release said that in the order issued by Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), the assembly of more than five persons and shouting slogans in the Police Commissionerate has been prohibited.

“Issuing an order by Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police [DCP], Guwahati has prohibited assembly of more than five persons and procession and shouting slogans in the entire Police Commissionerate, Guwahati area covering the three police districts of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati,” added the release.

The DCP in the order said, “It has been made to appear to me that some specified and unspecified persons or group of persons or organization/association are likely to disturb the normal functioning of offices, movement of public and flow of traffic in any part of the jurisdiction of Police Coommissionerate, Guwahati and it is apprehended that they are planning to carry out agitation/demonstration/shouting slogans in any part of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.”

“This may cause a breach of peace and public order and may cause disturbance of peaceful movement of the public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of offices in the above-mentioned area. It is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of the public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of offices in above mentioned area,” he added.

“Therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 read with the government of Assam, Imdad Ali, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Guwahati do hereby prohibit an assembly of more than 5 (five) persons and procession and shouting slogans in the entire Police Commissionerate, Guwahati area covering the 3 (three) Police Districts of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati,” further stated the order.