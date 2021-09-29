Section 144: High Court issues show-cause notice to Tripura government

Agartala

29 September 2021 22:51 IST

Regulation amounts to violation of the fundamental rights, says petitioner

The High Court of Tripura has issued a show-cause notice to the State government on imposition of Section 144 in two police station areas in Agartala. The court issued the order after admitting a writ petition filed against the prohibitory order issued by the West Tripura district Magistrate.

The Magistrate prohibited meetings, processions and public gatherings by any political party from September 20 to November 4, 2021 citing security and health safety issues during Durga puja and Divali festivals. It also anticipated the third wave of the pandemic.

The areas cited in the order are the jurisdictions under the west Agartala and the east Agartala police stations.

Advertising

Advertising

Petitioner Samarjit Bhattacharjee in his submission said the blanket regulation amounted to violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Chief Justice Akil Kureshi-led division bench admitted the petition and served the notice returnable on October 5. The bench will hold the next hearing on the same day.