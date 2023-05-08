Second low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in 30 hours, one injured

May 08, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Amritsar

A low-intensity explosion occurred on Monday on a heritage street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the second in the area in less than 30 hours, prompting authorities to further step up security.

One person was injured in the blast that took place at 6.15 a.m. on the road that is dotted with shops and food joints and witnesses heavy footfall every day.

Forensic teams reached the spot soon after the explosion and police held a flag march as additional security personnel were deployed in the area.

No detonator has been found and it appears that the explosive was kept in a container, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, adding it is too early to say whether the blast was someone’s “mischief” or there’s a terror angle to it.

Mr. Yadav, who visited and inspected the spot, said one person was injured in the explosion.

The explosive was very crudely made and assembled. Though no shrapnel was used, there was a loud sound, he said.

The police chief said two explosions in the area are being “scientifically investigated”.

“Our forensic team is present on the spot,” he said.

“We have not found any triggering device or any detonator,” Mr. Yadav said, referring to the two incidents.

The DGP said the absence of a triggering mechanism means it was a crude device.

It appears that the explosive was kept in a container and a thread was hanging out of it. A passerby may have accidentally pulled the thread and the device fell, causing the blast, Mr. Yadav said.

“At this moment, we are not ruling out anything...It could be someone’s mischief, but it is too early to say whether it is a mischief, or there is a terror angle to it,” he said, referring to the two incidents.

Mr. Yadav said the purpose of any mischief monger could also be to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the State. But all these things are being investigated, he added.

The DGP said CCTV footage is being scanned and details are being sought from eyewitnesses.

“I want to assure the people that everything is normal and we will maintain peace and harmony. People should not lend an ear to any rumours. Punjab Police is there to keep the State safe and secure,” he said, urging the people to check social media handles of the State police and not pay heed to rumours.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said a case has been registered in connection with the two blasts, which took place in a span of nearly 30 hours.

“We have stepped up security in the area,” he said.

The spot where the explosion took place had been cordoned off.

In a tweet, Punjab Police said it is “scientifically and forensically investigating” the Amritsar explosions case to find the truth.

“Law and Order, Peace and Harmony in the State shall be maintained and mischief makers and rumour mongers shall be dealt with sternly,” it added.

Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents.

One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the first blast on May 6.

