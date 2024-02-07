Second FIR against Islamic preacher for ‘hate speech’ in Gujarat

February 07, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - Ahmedabad

A day after his arrest by Gujarat’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai, Gujarat Police on Tuesday registered a second FIR against Mumbai-based Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at a religious event at Samakhiyari in Kutch district.

Mr. Azhari was arrested from Mumbai on Sunday in connection with a separate hate speech case lodged at Junagadh on Saturday, and brought to Ahmedabad by a team of the Gujarat ATS on Monday. He was then taken to Junagadh, where a local court sent him to police custody for a day.

“An FIR has been registered against Mufti Salman Azhari for delivering a provocative speech at a religious function organised at Samakhiyari on January 31. Police permission was granted for the event, but the content of the speech was similar to that of the Junagadh event which was also held the same day,” Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said.

He added that Mr. Azhari has been booked under IPC sections 153B (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 505(2) (public mischief) in connection with the event in Kutch district.

The Gujarat police had arrested the preacher from Mumbai for allegedly delivering a hate speech at an event held in an open ground at Junagadh on the night of January 31.

