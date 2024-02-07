GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second FIR against Islamic preacher for ‘hate speech’ in Gujarat

February 07, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - Ahmedabad

The Hindu Bureau

A day after his arrest by Gujarat’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai, Gujarat Police on Tuesday registered a second FIR against Mumbai-based Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at a religious event at Samakhiyari in Kutch district.

Mr. Azhari was arrested from Mumbai on Sunday in connection with a separate hate speech case lodged at Junagadh on Saturday, and brought to Ahmedabad by a team of the Gujarat ATS on Monday. He was then taken to Junagadh, where a local court sent him to police custody for a day.

“An FIR has been registered against Mufti Salman Azhari for delivering a provocative speech at a religious function organised at Samakhiyari on January 31. Police permission was granted for the event, but the content of the speech was similar to that of the Junagadh event which was also held the same day,” Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said.

He added that Mr. Azhari has been booked under IPC sections 153B (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 505(2) (public mischief) in connection with the event in Kutch district.

The Gujarat police had arrested the preacher from Mumbai for allegedly delivering a hate speech at an event held in an open ground at Junagadh on the night of January 31.

Related Topics

hate crimes / law enforcement / Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.