Second death due to virusin West Bengal

West Bengal recorded its second death from CVID-19 on Monday, when a 44-year-old woman passed away at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

“She passed away early morning. We are trying to isolate the doctors and medical staff who treated her. Attempts are also being made to isolate the patient’s relatives who seem to spread across north Bengal,” P.K. Deb, principal of the medical college and hospital told The Hindu.

The lady hailed from Kalimpong town in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district and was admitted to hospital almost a week ago. On Saturday tests reports confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19.

