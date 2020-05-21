Other States

Second COVID-19 death in Pune’s police force

On Wednesday, four more policemen, including an inspector from Pimpri-Chinchwad, tested positive

The novel coronavirus pandemic claimed its second victim in the Pune police force after a 42-year-old policeman attached to the traffic branch of the city’s Samarth Police Station died at a private hospital, sources said.

According to officials, the policeman, who was a resident of the city’s Somwar Peth area, had tested positive a few days back. He died during treatment on Thursday morning.

On May 4, a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector succumbed to the contagion while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune city, making him the first COVID-19 fatality in the city’s police force.

On Wednesday, four more policemen, including an inspector from Pimpri-Chinchwad, tested positive.

Hitherto, while more than 12 policemen from Pune city have tested positive, their counterparts in Pimpri-Chinchwad had remained unaffected.

It was only after a precautionary screening drive of policemen that the first case was detected on May 15, followed by that of an assistant police inspector who tested positive on May 18.

Till date, at least 18 policemen in the district, including six from Pimpri-Chinchwad, have tested positive.

Late last month, as many as 102 police chowkis under the Pune City Police limits were temporarily shut as a precautionary measure after the detection of the first positive cases among police personnel.

