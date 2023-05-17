Second contempt petition in Orissa High Court as government fails to make Puri Jagannath temple disabled friendly

May 17, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

A prominent disability right activist and a quadriplegic himself filed a second contempt petition in Orissa High Court following State government’s failure to provide wheel-chair bound devotees access to 12 th century Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, despite the court twice ordering to do so.

Jitendra Biswal, who has been living with 100% locomotor disability since birth, has been trying to enter Jagannath Temple on wheel and have dignified darshan of deities. After his campaign and advocacy failed to yield any result, Mr. Biswal had moved Orissa High Court seeking access to the temple.

On February 28, 2022, Orissa HC Judge Justice Biswanath Rath directed State government make the temple disabled friendly within one month.

Mr. Biswal said, “I waited till August 2022, but Orissa HC’s order was not executed. I filed a contempt case. On December 12, 2022, the court again directed to comply its order within one month. The temple was supposed to be made disabled friendly by January end. It did not happen. With no option left, I have filed second contempt in Orissa HC.”

Goutam Acharya, counsel for Mr. Biswal, said the lawyer representing government had assured the court to facilitate entry of differently-abled persons into Shree Jagannath Temple, but there was no facility being put in place on ground.

Orthopedically challenged people can go on wheelchairs up to Singha Dwara (Lion’s Gate) in front of the temple. Thereafter, it is difficult to ascend 22 steps of Shree Jagannath Temple with wheel chair.

“Who does not want to see deities from close distance? I have not been informed officially, but it came in the newspapers that the government was planning to carry devotees physically to temple premise. I had lodged protest that a locomotor disabled person would feel more pain in that mode of transportation. Moreover, women devotees will feel uncomfortable to be carried on back by male assistant,” said Mr. Biswal.

When asked Ranjan Das, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, said the delay in facilitating entry of differently-abled persons could be due to Shree Mandira Parikrama Project, a massive facelift project of Shree Jagannath Temple.

Earlier due to campaign by Mr. Biswal, the Puri district administration provided ramps, railings, wheelchairs, and all other necessary infrastructure to make not just the Blue Flag beach accessible but also important amenities such as parking, washrooms, and food courts.