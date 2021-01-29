Second accused in Balwinder Sandhu killing held

CHANDIGARH

29 January 2021

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested Inderjeet Singh, the second shooter allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in October last year at his native Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran district.

The suspect was nabbed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, hours before he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai. According to the police, Sandhu was shot dead by Inderjeet and Gurjit Singh alias Bhaa.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said Gurjit Singh was arrested by the Delhi police on December 7 last, along with his associate, Sukhjeet Singh alias Bura. He said while Gurjit and Inderjeet Singh carried out the shooting, Sukhjeet had stationed himself a little away from the spot.

The DGP said Inderjeet had revealed during preliminary interrogation that two foreign-based Khalistani activists contacted him in March 2020 on Facebook due to his radical posts. He confessed that he was further motivated by them to carry out Balwinder Singh’s killing.

Inderjeet had been on the run and had taken refuge at different locations in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Mr. Gupta said that the investigating team of the Tarn Taran police, which was hot on his trail, received information that Inderjeet was going to Mumbai to board an international flight.

Mr. Gupta said since the investigations were being taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Inderjeet would be handed over to it once the formalities of the case transfer were completed.